Judge dismisses lawsuit by mother who said school hid teen’s gender expression
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by a Maine woman who accused school officials of encouraging her teen’s gender expression without consulting her. The mother says a school counselor gave her 13-year-old a chest binder and officials were calling her by a new name. U.S. District Judge Jon Levy acknowledged that parents might expect to be informed about “matters related to gender identity.” But the judge said the suit failed to establish any legal claims for liability. The mother has since begun home-schooling the teenager.