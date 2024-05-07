Met Gala hauls in record sum of more than $26 million to fund Costume Institute

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 Met Gala raised more than $26 million, a record sum for the party that has become an annual gathering for mega-celebrities in fashion, film, TV, sports, music, business and more. Monday evening’s gala, a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, was sponsored by TikTok and the fashion label Loewe. It was overseen as usual by influential Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who was joined as host by Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Chris Hemsworth. The gala launched the costume institute’s spring exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

