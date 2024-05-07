Mother identified as person killed in fall at daughter’s Ohio State graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who fell to her death during a graduation ceremony at Ohio State University last weekend has been identified as a woman whose daughter was receiving her diploma. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office says the 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, just below the stands, which the school says are 136 feet high. The Columbus Dispatch reports the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide. The woman’s daughter was among those graduating. The commencement continued without mention of what happened, but some students and others at the ceremony were visibly upset.

