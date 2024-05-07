Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Colm Tóibín’s ‘Long Island,’ the sequel to ‘Brooklyn’

NEW YORK (AP) — Colm Tóibín’s “Long Island,” the Irish novelist’s follow-up to the acclaimed immigrant tale “Brooklyn,” is Oprah Winfrey’s latest book club pick. “Long Island,” published Tuesday, continues the story of Eilis Lacey, who left Ireland for New York City in the 1950s and is now trapped in an unhappy marriage to Tony Fiorello, the Italian plumber she met in “Brooklyn.” Tóibín, 68, is a three-time Booker Prize finalist who has received numerous honors, from the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and International Dublin Literary Award for “The Master,” to the Costa Novel Award for “Brooklyn.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.