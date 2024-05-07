Pakistan’s military says March attack that killed Chinese engineers was planned in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s military says a suicide bombing that killed five Chinese engineers and a Pakistani driver in March was planned in Afghanistan and the bomber was an Afghan citizen. The army spokesman said Tuesday that four men behind the attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province have been been arrested. The victims were working on Dasu Dam and were among thousands of Chinese in Pakistan working on joint developments projects. The army spokesman said the attack was an attempt to harm the friendship between Pakistan and China. He also said the Afghan Taliban had failed to honor their promise that no one would be allowed to use Afghan soil for attacks against other countries.

