Recreational marijuana backers try to overcome rocky history in South Dakota

Advocates for legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota have submitted petitions to get the issue once again on the November ballot. Voters approved a legalization initiative in 2020, only to have it struck down the next year in court for violating a single-subject requirement for constitutional amendments. Voters defeated another measure in 2022. The measure’s campaign director sees better chances this year, when a presidential election is likely to bring out more voters. Supporters submitted about 29,000 signatures to Secretary of State Monae Johnson’s office on Tuesday. They need 17,508 valid signatures to make the November ballot.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.