Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Speaker Johnson search for offramp as vote on his ouster simmers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson and far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene have met for a second day at the Capitol as they try to figure out an off-ramp to her threat for a vote on the motion to remove him from office. Greene, a top ally of Donald Trump, outlined four demands. Among them, Greene wants no more funding for Ukraine as it fights Russia and an end to the Justice Department special counsel’s legal cases against Trump. Johnson insists it’s not a negotiation. But the stakes are high for both. Even though Johnson would likely keep his job, he’s trying to avoid having to rely on Democratic support for help. Greene said on Tuesday she had “high expectations” the speaker would deliver.

By LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

