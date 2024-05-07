Suspected bugging equipment in room where Polish Cabinet was to meet said to be an old sound system
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish official said bugging devices were found in a room where the Polish Cabinet was scheduled to meet, but another official later said the equipment was part of an old sound system in the building. Some government opponents and analysts criticized the Polish secret services for apparently failing to properly identify the equipment or releasing information before they were sure. But the incident underlines anxieties in Poland, a NATO country that borders Ukraine, with a war nearby and warnings that Russia is increasing its activities against the West.