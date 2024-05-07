The Met Gala’s flowery theme went in all directions

NEW YORK (AP) — Who won the Met Gala? Nature and its many blooms, along with some far-flung princesses. It was anybody’s guess exactly how the celebrity crowd on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art would interpret the “Garden of Time” dress code Monday at the annual fashion extravaganza. It followed last year’s uber-specific homage to Karl Lagerfeld. Some fashion experts were pleasantly surprised at how well the A-list crowd did with the fashion assignment. Others saw great beauty but a muddled approach to the theme for fashion’s big night. The gala’s mastermind, Anna Wintour, saw it coming.

