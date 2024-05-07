The UK says a huge payroll data breach by a ‘malign actor’ has exposed details of military personnel

LONDON (AP) — British officials say the names and bank details of thousands of serving British soldiers, sailors and air force members have been exposed in a data breach at a payroll system. The defense secretary says state involvement cannot be ruled out. He didn’t comment on British media reports that Chinese hackers are suspected of carrying out the cyberattack. The breach occurred at a third-party payroll system that describes itself as “the largest provider of critical business support services for government.” The system holds bank details of as many as 272,000 serving armed forces personnel and recent veterans.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.