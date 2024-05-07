Togo’s longtime leader signs a new constitution that eliminates presidential elections

LOME, Togo (AP) — Togo’s president has signed a new constitution eliminating presidential elections, a move that opponents say will allow him to extend his family’s six-decade rule. Civil society groups in the West African nation have called for protests. Parliament will now choose the president. The new constitution also increases presidential terms from five to six years and introduces a single-term limit. But the nearly 20 years that President Faure Gnassingbe has served in office would not count. Togo has been ruled by the same family for 57 years, first by Eyadema Gnassingbe and then by his son.

