64 people charged in sexual abuse investigations in Canada, Ontario police say

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police say more than 60 people have been arrested and hundreds of charges filed in a series of investigations into child sexual abuse in Ontario. Provincial Police Det. Staff Sgt. Tim Brown said the investigations were carried out over 10 days in February and led to the arrest of dozens of suspects accused of making, possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material. Brown said one case involved luring and involved an undercover officer online. Investigators said 64 people have been charged with a total of 348 offenses and more than 600 devices have been seized. The suspects range in age from 16 to 67.

