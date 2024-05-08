9 of 10 wrongful death suits over Astroworld concert crowd surge have been settled, lawyer says

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says nine of the 10 wrongful death lawsuits filed after the 2021 Astroworld music festival have been settled, including one that was set to go to trial this week. Ten people were killed in the crowd surge at the Nov. 5, 2021, concert by rap superstar Travis Scott. Neal Manne, an attorney for festival promoter Live Nation, said during a court hearing Wednesday that only one wrongful death lawsuit remained pending and the other nine have been settled. Terms of the settlements were confidential and attorneys declined to comment after the court hearing because of a gag order in the case.

