Advocates ask Supreme Court to back Louisiana’s new, mostly Black House district

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Voting rights advocates have filed an emergency motion asking the Supreme Court to keep in place a new Louisiana congressional map that gives the state a second majority Black district. Wednesday’s Supreme Court filing seeks to block an April 30 ruling from a divided panel of federal judges. The majority ruled that the map passed by lawmakers in January was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. But advocates want to keep the map during the appeals. Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney Gen. Liz Murrill, both Republicans, back the map and Murrill has said she will appeal, too. Responses to the appeal by the map’s opponents are due Monday morning.

