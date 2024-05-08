Alabama schedules second execution by nitrogen gas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has scheduled a second execution to be carried out with nitrogen gas. Gov. Kay Ivey set a Sept. 26 execution date for Alan Eugene Miller. Miller was convicted of killing three men during a 1999 workplace shooting. The attorney general’s office says the execution will be carried out by nitrogen gas. Alabama in January used nitrogen gas to execute Kenneth Smith. Smith shook and convulsed in seizure-like movements for several minutes as he was put to death. Miller has an ongoing federal lawsuit challenging the execution method. He cited witness descriptions of Smith’s death.

