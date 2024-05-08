Algeria’s leader demands justice over French colonial-era wrongdoing

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — France celebrated the anniversary of victory over the Nazis, while Algeria commemorated a crackdown by French colonial forces on Algerian independence activists. Both happened the same day, May 8, 1945. The end of World War II unleashed independence movements across the former French and British empires. In Algiers on Wednesday, ceremonies were being held to honor demonstrators who took to the streets that same day to call for freedom from French rule. Algeria’s president made critical comments about the crackdown and the need for historical justice. Anger over colonial-era crimes and Algeria’s eight-year war for independence remain a sore spot in relations with France.

