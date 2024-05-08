Britain to expel Russian defense attaché in measures against Moscow for ‘dangerous activities’

LONDON (AP) — Britain says it is expelling Russia’s defense attaché after accusing him of being an undeclared military intelligence officer. The move announced Wednesday was one of several measures taken by the U.K. against Moscow over what it said were malicious activities. Home Secretary James Cleverly accused the Russian government of “reckless and dangerous activities” across Europe. He says Russian spies targeted members of Parliament through hacking and had leaked U.K.-U.S. trade documents. The U.K. says it will rescind the diplomatic status of several Russian-owned properties because they are believed to have been used for intelligence purposes and impose new restrictions on Russian diplomatic visas and visits.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.