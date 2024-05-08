Croatia ruling conservatives will form government with a far-right group after inconclusive election
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s ruling conservatives have agreed to form a coalition with an extreme party, which would push the country further to the right ahead of next month’s European parliamentary election. The governing Croatian Democratic Union, or HDZ, and the far-right Homeland Movement reached the agreement on Wednesday weeks after an inconclusive parliamentary vote that has stirred political uncertainty. Croatia’s dominant HDZ won most votes at the election but not enough to stay in power on their own. The new government is to be headed for a third consecutive term by Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.