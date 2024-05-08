Families of the victims of attacks on displaced people in Congo mourn their dead

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Families of the victims of last week’s bombings at two camps of displaced people in eastern Congo, which killed at least sixteen people, have mourned their loved ones at a ceremony in the city of Goma. Among them was Alimeti Kigiho, who survived the attack but lost his wife and two young children, aged 6 and 2. “War has taken everything from me,” he told the Associated Press. M23, a rebel group with alleged links to Rwanda, and the Congolese army blame each other for the attacks.

By RUTH ALONGA and MARK BANCHEREAU Associated Press

