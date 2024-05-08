Global clean energy just set a record. These 5 charts show how

A record 30% of global electricity was generated from renewables in 2023, according to a report released by Ember, a think tank based in London. Solar was the main factor in adding clean energy to the global electricity grid. Ember predicted 2023 was likely the peak of fossil fuel electricity generation for the world and for and greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector. Demand for electricity is expected to increase this year, but there will be even more clean energy installed.

