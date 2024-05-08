House Republicans grill K-12 school leaders in latest antisemitism probe
By ANNIE MA and COLLIN BINKLEY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of three large public school systems have told a congressional panel that they’re fighting antisemitism with education and, when necessary, discipline. They rejected accusations Wednesday that they have allowed hate to go unchecked. As part of a series of hearings on antisemitism, a House Education and Workforce subcommittee sought testimony from leaders of New York City Public Schools, the Berkeley Unified School District in California and the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. It’s the first of the hearings to focus on K-12 education, and it comes amid a wave of pro-Palestinian student protests that have washed across dozens of U.S. universities and a growing number of high schools.