House Republicans grill K-12 school leaders in latest antisemitism probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of three large public school systems have told a congressional panel that they’re fighting antisemitism with education and, when necessary, discipline. They rejected accusations Wednesday that they have allowed hate to go unchecked. As part of a series of hearings on antisemitism, a House Education and Workforce subcommittee sought testimony from leaders of New York City Public Schools, the Berkeley Unified School District in California and the Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland. It’s the first of the hearings to focus on K-12 education, and it comes amid a wave of pro-Palestinian student protests that have washed across dozens of U.S. universities and a growing number of high schools.

By ANNIE MA and COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.