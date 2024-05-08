Houston mayor says police chief is out amid probe into thousands of dropped cases

HOUSTON (AP) — The mayor of Houston says the city’s police chief has retired. A spokesperson for the city says Mayor John Whitmire has accepted the retirement of Police Chief Troy Finner and appointed assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite as acting chief. City spokesperson Mary Benton said Whitmire will speak about the retirement during a City Council meeting Wednesday morning. It comes as police investigate why more than 4,000 sexual assault cases were dropped. They’re among more than 264,000 incident reports never submitted for investigation due to staffing issues during the past eight years.

