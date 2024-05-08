Malaysian soccer player splashed with acid, two others attacked in a week of rare violence

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A Malaysian international footballer has been splashed by acid and two other top players were attacked within a week by unknown assailants, in a rare outbreak of violence targeting athletes in the country. Police criminal investigation chief Mohamad Shuhaily Mohamad Zain says there are similarities in the three attacks and that the victims appeared to have been targeted. But investigators have not determined whether the cases were linked. Faisal Halim, who plays as a winger for the national team and Malaysian club Selangor, was hospitalized with fourth-degree burns following an acid attack by two assailants at a shopping mall on Sunday. That came three days after another prominent national team player, Akhyar Rashid, was assaulted in a robbery outside his house.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.