Michigan man accused of making explosives to target Satanic Temple in Massachusetts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a Michigan man, who is accused of taking explosives to Massachusetts last year to target a building known as the Satanic Temple. Luke Terpstra is charged in Michigan with two felonies: transportation of an explosive and possession of an unregistered explosive. He will appear in court next week. No violence occurred, though an Oklahoma man was recently charged with throwing a pipe bomb at the Satanic Temple’s main entrance. The temple in Salem says it doesn’t believe in Satan but describes itself as a “non-theistic religious organization” that supports secularism.

