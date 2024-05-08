Nicaragua cancels a controversial Chinese interoceanic canal concession after nearly a decade

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — After nearly a decade, Nicaragua’s congress has finally canceled a controversial canal concession granted to a Chinese businessman that critics said endangered the environment and threatened to displace rural communities. Despite a symbolic “groundbreaking” in 2014, no work was done on the canal that was to link Nicaragua’s Atlantic and Pacific coasts. Thousands of Nicaraguan farmers had protested against land seizures meant to create a route for the government-backed project and three protest leaders were sentenced to almost 200 years in jail. The decision Wednesday cancels the concession granted to a Hong Kong company owned by businessman Wang Jing.

