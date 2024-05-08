North Carolina may join other states in codifying antisemitism definition

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A bipartisan group of North Carolina lawmakers has approved a bill codifying a definition of antisemitism into law. A nearly unanimous House voted Wednesday in favor of the SHALOM Act, which adopts the definition provided by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Republican House Speaker Tim Moore sponsored the bill. He says that it could guide educators and help law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors to determine whether someone should be charged under hate crime laws already on the books. Some critics say the bill could stifle political dissent against Israel amid the war in Gaza. Four Democrats voted against the legislation.

By MAKIYA SEMINERA and GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

