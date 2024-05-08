North Macedonia elects first woman president as center-left incumbents suffer historic losses

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia has elected its first woman president as the governing Social Democrats suffered historic losses in twin presidential and parliamentary elections. Conservative-backed Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, a 70-year-old law professor, was declared the winner after receiving nearly 65% support with more than two-thirds of the vote counted in a presidential runoff. The conservative VMRO-DPMNE is likely to lead the next government, capitalizing on discontent at flat economic growth and the slow path to European Union membership. The Social Democrats conceded defeat after spending seven years in power and its current leader has announced he will step down.

