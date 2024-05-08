Prada focuses generational transition on artisans, expanding production and workforce in Italy
By COLLEEN BARRY
AP Business Writer
TORGIANO, Italy (AP) — The Prada Group is expanding its production footprint in Italy, including dozens of new jobs at its knitwear factory in Umbria, leaning into “Made in Italy” as integral to the brand’s ethos. It’s also developing new artisanal talent to ease the luxury group through a generational shift in its management. Prada CEO Andrea Guerra, who was brought in last year as part of the generational change in family-run Prada’s management, said at an unveiling of the plant that the company is investing 60 million euros in production this year.