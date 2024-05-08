Woman seeks to drop sexual assault lawsuit against ex-Grammys CEO

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused the former CEO of the Grammy Awards of sexually assaulting her in 2018 is asking a judge to drop the lawsuit. The woman cited a “fear of potential grave harm” if she was forced to give up her anonymity as the lawsuit proceeded. It’s now pending against Neil Portnow in Manhattan federal court. The woman notified the judge over the weekend that she wanted to withdraw the lawsuit. The judge on Wednesday suspended next steps in the lawsuit but did not yet dismiss it. When the case was filed in November, a Portnow spokesperson said the claims were “completely false.”

