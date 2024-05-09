14-year-old Cavan Sullivan signs deal with Philadelphia Union that will land him with Man City at 18
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Soccer Writer
The Philadelphia Union have formally announced that they have signed 14-year-old academy prospect Cavan Sullivan to a Homegrown contract that will eventually land him with Manchester City. The long-rumored deal — said to be the richest Homegrown signing in Major League Soccer history, although no details were released — allows the Union to continue to develop Sullivan and benefit in the short term from his ability, before profiting when he likely heads overseas to the Premier League.