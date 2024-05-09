As pro-Palestinian encampments spread to European campuses, UK government seeks to head off unrest
By DANICA KIRKA and LAURIE KELLMAN
Associated Press
CAMBRIDGE, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is calling for an end to “antisemitic abuse” at U.K. universities as protests against the war in Gaza expand and the government tries to prevent the type of unrest seen on American campuses in recent weeks. Sunak and his education secretary are met with university leaders on Thursday at the prime minister’s offices. About a dozen encampments have been built at universities including Oxford and Cambridge in recent days. The demonstrations so far have been relatively small and peaceful, but some Jewish students have expressed concerns about antisemitism.