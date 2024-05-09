As pro-Palestinian encampments spread to European campuses, UK government seeks to head off unrest

CAMBRIDGE, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is calling for an end to “antisemitic abuse” at U.K. universities as protests against the war in Gaza expand and the government tries to prevent the type of unrest seen on American campuses in recent weeks. Sunak and his education secretary are met with university leaders on Thursday at the prime minister’s offices. About a dozen encampments have been built at universities including Oxford and Cambridge in recent days. The demonstrations so far have been relatively small and peaceful, but some Jewish students have expressed concerns about antisemitism.

By DANICA KIRKA and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.