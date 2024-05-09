Bucks’ Patrick Beverley suspended 4 games without pay for actions in season-ending loss to Pacers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley has been suspended four games without pay to begin next season for his actions during and after the final game of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers. The NBA announced the suspension Thursday and said Beverley was getting punished for “forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators and an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability.” The suspension comes one day after Indianapolis police said they were investigating an “NBA player and citizen” altercation that happened during that May 2 game without mentioning anyone by name.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.