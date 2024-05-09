Caitlin Clark set for Indiana’s preseason home debut. Fever to open arena’s 3rd deck vs Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark spent Wednesday working out with her Indiana Fever teammates inside an empty Gainbridge Fieldhouse. By Thursday night, a nearly full house of up to 17,000 will be rocking and rolling as the WNBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick makes her home debut against Atlanta. It’s a moment Fever fans have dreaming about since they won the lottery in December and that only became reality in mid-April. And in a building that routinely advertises concerts on its marquee sign, Clark has all the making of emerging as Indianapolis’ next big rock star.

