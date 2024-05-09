China and US resume cooperation on deportation as Chinese immigrants rush in from southern border

WASHINGTON (AP) — Beijing and Washington have quietly resumed cooperation on the deportation of Chinese immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. After China suspended cooperation in August 2022, the United States saw a drastic surge in the number of Chinese immigrants entering the country illegally from Mexico. In a statement sent to The Associated Press this week, the Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing was willing to maintain cooperation and would accept the deportation of those whose Chinese nationality has been verified. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month told the U.S. House that there had been one deportation flight to China, the first in a number of years.

