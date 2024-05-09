CIF-SS quarterfinals softball highlights and scores
Softball headlined the playoff action on Thursday with four teams from the valley, and their season all came to end in the quarterfinals in their respective division.
Indio lost 3-1 to Saint Joseph, La Quinta lost 9-3 to Paraclete, Cathedral City lost 19-1 to Eastside, and Yucca Valley lost 18-5 to Riverside Prep.
