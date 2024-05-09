Skip to Content
CIF-SS quarterfinals softball highlights and scores

By
Published 11:58 PM

Softball headlined the playoff action on Thursday with four teams from the valley, and their season all came to end in the quarterfinals in their respective division.

Indio lost 3-1 to Saint Joseph, La Quinta lost 9-3 to Paraclete, Cathedral City lost 19-1 to Eastside, and Yucca Valley lost 18-5 to Riverside Prep.

Watch the video for highlights and scores with Sports Kenji Ito and be sure to stay with KESQ for continuing coverage of local high school sports.

