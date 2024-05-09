Guyana says it gave permission for the US military to fly 2 powerful jets over the capital

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government says it gave permission for the U.S. military to fly two powerful F/A-18F Super Hornet jets over its capital to demonstrate the close military and other forms of cooperation between this oil-exporting South American nation and the United States. The country had about three hours notice of the exercise through an American embassy announcement but most people appeared to have been surprised by the noisy and unprecedented fly over that comes amid tensions between Guyana and Venezuela over a large swath of Guyana’s territory. A Guyana government statement said the “exercise seeks to deepen the ongoing security cooperation between our two countries,” but stayed clear of any reference to moves by neighboring Venezuela.

