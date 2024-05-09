Haley will meet with donors to her shuttered presidential campaign. No Trump endorsement is expected

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is meeting next week with donors who supported her now-abandoned Republican presidential campaign. A person with knowledge of her plans says the former South Carolina governor is appearing Monday and Tuesday with about 100 donors in Charleston. Haley left the race after losing the Super Tuesday contests to Donald Trump in March, but she keeps drawing notable support in some primaries where she’s still on the ballot. Haley isn’t expected to endorse Trump next week or ask her donors to back any other candidates. After ending her campaign, she has put the onus on Trump to win the support of the moderate Republicans and independent voters who had backed her.

