Huge fire at a chemical storage tank in Thailand kills one and injures 4

BANGKOK (AP) — At least one person has been killed and four others were injured after a huge fire broke out at chemical storage tanks in an industrial area in eastern Thailand on Thursday. The fire in Mab Ta Phut Industrial Estate was first reported in the morning. It was contained more than six hours later. Fire workers estimated it might take more than 10 hours to be fully extinguish the flames, according to the Rayong province’s public relations department. About 400 workers and residents have been evacuated to a temporary shelter, the department said. The company said in a statement that it is investigating the cause and will implement measures to prevent it from happening again.

