Man acquitted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan governor is running for sheriff

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — A man acquitted of having a supporting role in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says he’s running for county sheriff. The Detroit News reported Thursday that Eric Molitor filed papers to run against Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor in the Republican primary in August. Molitor says he’s running on a pledge to not enforce a new law that can take guns away from people who are alleged to be a danger to themselves or others. Molitor and two other men were found not guilty of providing support for a terrorist act. They were accused of supporting leaders of the plot to kidnap Whitmer in 2020.

