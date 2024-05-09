Polish defense minister fends off criticism after he says he keeps an emergency backpack ready

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s defense minister says that since early in Russia’s war against Ukraine he has kept an emergency backpack ready. The comment from a high government official reflects the anxieties in Europe, particularly among those in central and eastern Europe close to the war in Ukraine. But some critics say the comment wasn’t a way to reassure citizens and even signaled a willingness on his part to leave if the country were in trouble. The minister argued in a radio interview that it is a good idea for be prepared for a natural disaster or any sudden situation. Poland’s recommends that people prepare an emergency backpack with items such as a change of clothes, a battery-powered radio, flashlight and a first aid kit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.