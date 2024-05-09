Puerto Rico declares state of emergency as persistent rains unleash heavy flooding and landslides

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency following heavy rains, widespread flooding and landslides in the U.S. territory. One person is reported missing. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi also activated the National Guard on Wednesday to help 22 of the island’s 78 municipalities that were hardest hit. More than 10 inches or 25 centimeters of rain was reported over two days in Puerto Rico’s interior, with some streets turning into flowing rivers. Police issued a statement Thursday noting that rivers have broken their banks and that several roads are impassable. They said an unidentified man was swept away by a river in the northwest town of San Sebastián.

