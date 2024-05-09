Salad chain says a cleaner farming method will offset adding steak to its menu. What is it?
By ALEXA ST. JOHN
Associated Press
The announcement of Sweetgreen salad chain that it’s adding beef to its menu led to strong reactions online, with customers questioning the company’s carbon neutral plans. Beef production is resource-intensive and a contributor to climate change, but Sweetgreen says “regenerative farming” and purchasing carbon offsets will keep the restaurant on target. Other fast-casual chains have also made promises to combat climate change and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of other practices. Experts say not all of these practices are effective.