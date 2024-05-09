Tent camps razed and activists arrested as Tunisia clamps down on migrants

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tensions in Tunisia have ratcheted up as demonstrators seeking better rights for migrants staged a sit-in before European Union headquarters, capping a week in which Tunisian authorities targeted migrant communities from the coast to the capital with arrests and the demolition of tent camps. Several activists were apprehended this week, accused of financial crimes stemming from providing aid to migrants. Authorities swept up dozens of sub-Saharan Africans as they razed encampments in Tunis and Sfax. Fewer migrants have made the dangerous journey across the Mediterranean Sea this year compared to last year, due to weather and beefed-up border security.

By BOUAZZA BEN BOUAZZA and SAM METZ Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.