The Latest | Palestinians flee Rafah as Netanyahu vows to widen Gaza assault despite US warnings

Tens of thousands of displaced and exhausted Palestinians have packed up their tents and other belongings and fled the southern city of Rafah for other parts of Gaza. Israel has repeatedly threatened to invade Rafah, where some 1.3 million Palestinians sought refuge. “Where are we supposed to go?” asked one Palestinian, Ahmad Abed, who has an 8-month-old daughter. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that a U.S. threat to withhold some arms would not prevent Israel from continuing its offensive in Gaza. Israel launched a limited operation earlier this week that captured the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid. Israel says Rafah is the last stronghold of Hamas.

By The Associated Press

