A Republican operative is running for Congress in Georgia with Trump’s blessing. Will it be enough?
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Brian Jack came home to Georgia with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and stack of Washington contacts. He is making his first run for office in the Republican-led 3rd Congressional District. Jack worked for Trump for four years as White House political director. But four other Republicans are also in the running in a district south and west of Atlanta. Former state Sen. Mike Dugan points to his achievements as state Senate majority leader to suggest he can get things done. Former state Sen. Mike Crane, former state Rep. Philip Singleton and Republican activist Jim Bennett are staking out positions to Jack’s right.