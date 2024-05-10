Alleged Rushdie attacker, awaiting trial in New York, could still face federal charges, lawyer says

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The lawyer for the New Jersey man charged with stabbing author Salman Rushdie says he’s in talks with prosecutors to try to resolve existing charges of attempted murder without a trial — as well as potential terrorism-related charges that could still be coming. Hadi Matar has been held without bail since his 2022 arrest after allegedly attacking the internationally acclaimed writer as he was about to speak at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Matar pleaded not guilty to assault and attempted murder after being indicted by a Chautauqua County grand jury. His lawyer Nathaniel Barone says the Justice Department is also considering separate federal charges, though none have yet been filed.

