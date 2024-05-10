Environmentalists attack a case holding a copy of the Magna Carta in London but document unscathed

LONDON (AP) — Two environmental activists have attacked a glass case containing an original copy of the Magna Carta at the British Library. Minor damage was caused to the reinforced box but the historic document was unscathed. The pair of protesters from Just Stop Oil pounded on the case with a hammer and chisel. The group has caused widespread disruption in Britain in its campaign to end to the world’s reliance on fossil fuels, The 82-year-old Rev. Sue Parfitt and 85-year-old retired biology teacher Judy Bruce released a statement Friday saying that they targeted the document to highlight the dangers of climate change.

