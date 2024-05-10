Ethics review finds probable cause that Rep. Troy Nehls misused campaign funds
By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The independent office that reviews allegations against House members has found probable cause that Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas converted campaign funds to personal use. The finding and a 6-0 recommendation to investigate further was contained in a new disclosure revealed Friday to meet public disclosure requirements. However, leaders of the committee charged with carrying out the investigation emphasized that the disclosure does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, and the investigation is ongoing. Nehls, a Republican, was a county sheriff before serving in the House. He’s a staunch Donald Trump supporter who attended this year’s State of the Union address wearing a T-shirt decorated with Trump’s mugshot.