Family connected to house where Boston police officer’s body was found outside in snow testifies

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Day nine of a highly anticipated trial involving a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV has wrapped up in Massachusetts. John O’Keefe died in the Boston suburb of Canton on Jan. 29, 2022. The case reached its ninth day on Friday and has garnered national attention because the defense alleges that state and local law enforcement officials framed girlfriend Karen Read. Prosecutors say after a night of drinking, Read struck O’Keefe and left him for dead in a snowbank outside a home. Testimony in recent days has focused on the relationship between the homeowners and family members with police.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.