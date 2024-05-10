Grupo Frontera’s hybrid Mexican music went global. On a new album, their genre-melding has no limits
By MARIA SHERMAN
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A lot can happen in two years. Just ask Grupo Frontera, who released their highly anticipated sophomore album, “Jugando Que No Pasa Nada,” Friday. The sextet began their career playing quinceañeras in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. Viral fame arrived when their spirited cover of “No Se Va” by the Colombian pop-rock band Morat made the rounds on TikTok and later, the Billboard Hot 100. Eventually, they quit their jobs, and the hits and accolades kept coming. Their latest album is a hybrid of their regional Mexican sound. The band members told The Associated Press listeners can expect a lot of versatility.