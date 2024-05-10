Grupo Frontera’s hybrid Mexican music went global. On a new album, their genre-melding has no limits

NEW YORK (AP) — A lot can happen in two years. Just ask Grupo Frontera, who released their highly anticipated sophomore album, “Jugando Que No Pasa Nada,” Friday. The sextet began their career playing quinceañeras in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley. Viral fame arrived when their spirited cover of “No Se Va” by the Colombian pop-rock band Morat made the rounds on TikTok and later, the Billboard Hot 100. Eventually, they quit their jobs, and the hits and accolades kept coming. Their latest album is a hybrid of their regional Mexican sound. The band members told The Associated Press listeners can expect a lot of versatility.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.